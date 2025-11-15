Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Down 21.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.