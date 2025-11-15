Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.94. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet purchased 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,813.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,813.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman acquired 179,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $999,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,688. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

