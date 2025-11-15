Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCMWY

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.