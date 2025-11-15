Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Talos Energy Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.85 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $450.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.Talos Energy’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 571.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

