Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Tamboran Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources by 58.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 298,084 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Tamboran Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 175,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000.

Shares of NYSE:TBN opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($0.66) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

