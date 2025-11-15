TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.