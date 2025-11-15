TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.