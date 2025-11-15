Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.5714.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 2.3%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.50%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.