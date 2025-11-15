Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDS. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:TDS opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $632,787.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,947.40. The trade was a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $2,623,843.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 125,240 shares of company stock worth $4,826,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 130,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

