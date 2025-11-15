Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.2%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $25,977,997. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

