TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 257,604 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 149,401 call options.
TeraWulf Stock Down 5.9%
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TeraWulf
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $17.00 target price on TeraWulf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
