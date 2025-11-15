The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.