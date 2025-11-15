The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

