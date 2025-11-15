The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.4615.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,064 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Mosaic by 81.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 70,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

