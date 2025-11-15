The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

