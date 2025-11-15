Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.2727.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

