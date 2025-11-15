TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Stock Down 12.3%
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.