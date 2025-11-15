Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 11,028.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,543,639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,657 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

