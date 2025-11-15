Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 146,304 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 94,298 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitfarms
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms
Bitfarms Price Performance
Bitfarms stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
