Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 146,304 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 94,298 call options.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitfarms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bitfarms by 60.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,381,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Aurelius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,999,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.