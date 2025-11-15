Trane Technologies plc $TT Position Reduced by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 169,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $418.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

