TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of TransMedics Group worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,996 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 778,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

