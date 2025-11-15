TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.0769.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Amundi raised its stake in TransUnion by 275.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,212,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $485,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $103.49.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

