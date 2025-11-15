Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The company had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 27,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $817,095.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,490.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,950. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 223,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 928,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 1,166,460 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

