Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tredegar

Tredegar Price Performance

Tredegar stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tredegar

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,856.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 759,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,078.10. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 759,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,086.11. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,962 shares of company stock worth $411,044 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 531.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,168,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,990,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.