Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 26,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 123,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

