TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TruBridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on TBRG

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. TruBridge has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.57.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. TruBridge has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TruBridge will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TruBridge

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $383,014.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 817,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,531,005.19. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 48,903 shares of company stock valued at $990,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruBridge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBRG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TruBridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.