Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:TPB opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.85. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 10,401 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $1,030,011.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 280,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,764,843.04. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,470 shares of company stock worth $4,635,682. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $5,647,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

