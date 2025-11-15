Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at FBN Securities

FBN Securities upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 305.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

