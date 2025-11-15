UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,901.76. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.