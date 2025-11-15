United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.3846.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $95.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

