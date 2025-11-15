United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $79,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,176.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. United Fire Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Research cut United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jones Trading raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

