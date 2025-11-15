Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Unitil Stock Up 1.0%

Unitil stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $859.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,471,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unitil by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unitil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unitil by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 413,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

