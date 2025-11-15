UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $4,079,075.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,705,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,862,692.48. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,309,316 shares of company stock valued at $113,285,955. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

