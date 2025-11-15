VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $344.98 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $372.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.39.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

