Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

