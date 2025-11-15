Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VB stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

