Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $202.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $205.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

