Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Lifted by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

