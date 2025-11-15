Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Vericel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

VCEL stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

