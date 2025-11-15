VersaBank $VBNK Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,654 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the second quarter worth about $125,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 103.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 107.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in VersaBank by 81.8% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded VersaBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VersaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

VersaBank Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

