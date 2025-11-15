Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

VRTX opened at $437.15 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.