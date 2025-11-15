VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTSI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

VirTra Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VirTra by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

