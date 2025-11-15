Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VANI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivani Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Vivani Medical Stock Up 4.8%

VANI stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.15. Vivani Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivani Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $5,999,998.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,350,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,588,320.30. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,509,920 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,455. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 238.8% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 796.2% during the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 162,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 144,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

