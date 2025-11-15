Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.5833.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $280.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $311.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

