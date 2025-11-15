Wall Street Zen Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 23.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 290,246 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1,285.5% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 289,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 371.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 303,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 238,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 117.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

