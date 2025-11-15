Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) to Buy

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDT. UBS Group started coverage on Ardent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 price target on Ardent Health in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

ARDT stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardent Health has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 990.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,519.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

