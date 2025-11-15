Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) to Sell

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BCML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bay Commercial Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCML opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bay Commercial Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 119,480.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

