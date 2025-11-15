Wall Street Zen Downgrades BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) to Sell

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 241,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

