Wall Street Zen Downgrades Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Hold

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Brainsway from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Brainsway Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $15.76 on Friday. Brainsway has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Brainsway had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainsway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brainsway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the first quarter worth $590,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway in the first quarter worth $129,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brainsway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

