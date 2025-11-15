Wall Street Zen Downgrades Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Sell

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

