Wall Street Zen Downgrades CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to Hold

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

CI&T Stock Performance

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $591.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 7.83%. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,882,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CI&T by 24,544.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,696,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in CI&T by 74.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 492,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

